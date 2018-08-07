GriefShare support group planned in Greenville

GREENVILLE – First Assembly of God will host a weekly seminar series focused on grief.

GriefShare is a video seminar series that features some of the nation’s foremost Christian experts on grief and recovering topics as seen from a biblical perspective. Attendees will hear insights from respected Christian counselors, pastors and psychologists on various topics they encounter. Attendees will receive handouts with practical strategies plus other information to help them move forward in their new normal.

The video seminars are combined with support group discussion of the materials presented during the video. Attendees will be able to talk freely with others who understand the pain of losing a loved one – confidentiality and respect are the rule.

The two-hour seminar not only includes the expert counselors and discussion time but a “Mourning to Joy” journey book at a cost of $20. Scholarships are available upon request for those who aren’t able to cover the cost. The workbook encourages journaling and personal study exercises that reinforce the weekly session topics.

GriefShare beings on Sept. 1 from 10 a.m. to noon and continues through Dec. 8. GriefShare is self-contained so attendees do not have to attend in sequence and are welcome to begin attending the group at any point. Individuals will be able to pick up any sessions they missed during the regular weekly cycle.

This cycle contains 14 sessions including a special “Surviving the Holidays” to help face the dread of the holiday season without a loved one. It will help individuals create a healthy plan and how to communicate with others during those event-filled weeks.

GriefShare will meet at the Greenville Public Library third floor conference room, 520 Sycamore St.

For more information and registration, contact Coordinator/Co-Facilitator Judy Gibson at 548-5445 or 417-4438.