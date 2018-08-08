Elderly woman gets vehicle stuck after driving down railroad tracks in Greenville

GREENVILLE – An elderly woman found herself stuck on railroad tracks after failing to realize the road she was traveling on was closed and blocked off to traffic.

Greenville Police Department along with Greenville Fire were called to the area between the 300 block of Central and North Euclid avenues Tuesday evening.

According to Greenville Police Department, an elderly female driver of a green Buick was believed to be traveling southbound on North Euclid Street when she became confused over the road closing at the railroad track and turned eastbound, traveling alongside the tracks on private property.

The driver swerved to avoid a tree and travel trailer when she side swiped the trailer and became stuck on the tracks.

Officers arriving on the scene found the driver still in the car and the vehicle full of smoke from her attempt to dislodge it from the tracks.

Doug Bunger, the resident of the property and owner of the Jayco pop-up travel trailer, believed the damage to the trailer to be minor in nature.

“I am just glad she is OK,” he said. “It’s just a trailer; it can be repaired. I can’t believe this happened, though. We are so used to hearing trains go through here that we didn’t hear a thing.”

The driver of the vehicle, although shaken up from the ordeal, was uninjured and refused an ambulance.

The accident currently remains under investigation by the Greenville Police Department.

