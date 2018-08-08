Carver Gostomsky, Lance Brinksneader earn honors at Ohio State Fair

MARYSVILLE – The Ohio State Fair is the summer’s highlight for many youth livestock exhibitors, and this summer was no exception for Ohio’s youth who won top honors at the Ohio State Fair, July 25-Aug. 5.

Brandon Callis, Oklahoma, evaluated the 192 head of market animals. The top two market beef were auctioned at the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions on Sunday at the Celeste Center.

Steve R. Rauch Excavation and Demolition was the highest bidder, purchasing the Grand Champion Market Beef Animal for $41,500, exhibited by Caden Jones, Harrod. Jones received $22,000, a cap set by the Ohio Expositions Commission. The remaining $19,500 will go to the Youth Reserve Program which provides scholarships, competition awards and support to FFA and 4-H programs, benefiting other youth exhibitors.

The Reserve Champion Market Beef Animal, exhibited by Carver Gostomsky, Arcanum, was purchased for $20,000 by The Kroger Company. Gostomsky will receive $11,000 with the remainder benefiting the Youth Reserve Program.

To date, the Youth Reserve Program has awarded more than $3.3 million to more than 40,000 youth exhibitors.

The Ohio Expositions Commission awards scholarships to junior beef exhibitors looking to further their education. This year, three scholarships were awarded to Keri Felumlee, Licking County; Quinton Waits, Fayette County; and Hannah Ziegler, Wyandot County. The scholarships were made possible by the Youth Reserve Program and awarded at the Sale of Champions.

Barry Nowatzke, Indiana, evaluated the breeding heifers over a period of two sessions. The top five animals of the events were as follows:

Breeding heifers

Grand Champion Heifer

Addison Jones – Allen County

Champion Angus

Parents: Trevor and Keri

Reserve Grand Champion Heifer

Kathy Lehman – Richland County

Champion Chianina

Parents: Gary and Angie

Third Overall Heifer

Caitlin Schaub – Auglaize County

Champion % Simmental

Parents: Mike and Judy

Fourth Overall Heifer

Kelsey Shope – Scioto County

Reserve Champion Angus

Parents: Roger and Kim

Fifth Overall Heifer

Austin Hunker – Huron County

Res. Champion % Simmental

Parents: Roger and Laurie

Market animals

Grand Champion Market Animal

Caden Jones – Allen County

Champion Div. 3 Crossbred

Parents: Trevor and Keri

Reserve Grand Champion Market Animal

Carver Gostomsky – Darke County

Res. Champion Div. 3 Crossbred

Parents: Tony and Amy Jo

Third Overall Market Animal

Elizabeth Heintz – Auglaize County

Champion Maine-Anjou

Parents: Christopher and Michelle

Fourth Overall Market Animal

Brady Turnes – Perry County

Champion Div. 2 Crossbred

Parents: Brad and Erin

Fifth Overall Market Animal

Delaney Jones – Allen County

Champion Chianina

Parents: Troy and Sara

Several other youth are recognized throughout the fair for their efforts. In the showmanship competitions, Samantha Wallace, Sandusky County, was selected as the Breeding Cattle Supreme Showman for both session 1 and 2. Tyler Michael, Montgomery County, was selected as the Market Beef Supreme Showman.

The Outstanding Breeding Beef Exhibitor and Outstanding Market Exhibitor awards are based on the exhibitor’s combined performance of skillathon, showmanship and class placing. The Outstanding Breeding Beef Exhibitor award recognizes the top three breeding exhibitors from either session before the selection of the champion breeding heifer and champion market animal. The Outstanding Market Exhibitor award recognizes an exhibitor in each age division, 9-18, and the top three are announced at the Sale of Champions on the last day of the fair.

Outstanding Breeding Beef Exhibitor

1st place

Morgan Love – Fairfield County

Age: 11

2nd place

Samantha Wallace – Sandusky County

Age: 16

3rd place

Carly Sanders – Highland County

Age: 10

Outstanding Market Exhibitor

1st place

Lance Brinksneader – Darke County

Age: 9

2nd place

Carly Sanders – Highland County

Age: 10

3rd place

Lori Millenbaugh – Crawford County

Age: 17

For complete beef results from the Ohio State Fair, be sure to watch for the Early Fall issue of the Ohio Cattleman.