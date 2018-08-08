Carver Gostomsky, Lance Brinksneader earn honors at Ohio State Fair

MARYSVILLE – The Ohio State Fair is the summer’s highlight for many youth livestock exhibitors, and this summer was no exception for Ohio’s youth who won top honors at the Ohio State Fair, July 25-Aug. 5.
Brandon Callis, Oklahoma, evaluated the 192 head of market animals. The top two market beef were auctioned at the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions on Sunday at the Celeste Center.
Steve R. Rauch Excavation and Demolition was the highest bidder, purchasing the Grand Champion Market Beef Animal for $41,500, exhibited by Caden Jones, Harrod. Jones received $22,000, a cap set by the Ohio Expositions Commission. The remaining $19,500 will go to the Youth Reserve Program which provides scholarships, competition awards and support to FFA and 4-H programs, benefiting other youth exhibitors.
The Reserve Champion Market Beef Animal, exhibited by Carver Gostomsky, Arcanum, was purchased for $20,000 by The Kroger Company. Gostomsky will receive $11,000 with the remainder benefiting the Youth Reserve Program.
To date, the Youth Reserve Program has awarded more than $3.3 million to more than 40,000 youth exhibitors.
The Ohio Expositions Commission awards scholarships to junior beef exhibitors looking to further their education. This year, three scholarships were awarded to Keri Felumlee, Licking County; Quinton Waits, Fayette County; and Hannah Ziegler, Wyandot County. The scholarships were made possible by the Youth Reserve Program and awarded at the Sale of Champions.
Barry Nowatzke, Indiana, evaluated the breeding heifers over a period of two sessions. The top five animals of the events were as follows:
Breeding heifers
- Grand Champion Heifer
Addison Jones – Allen County
Champion Angus
Parents: Trevor and Keri
- Reserve Grand Champion Heifer
Kathy Lehman – Richland County
Champion Chianina
Parents: Gary and Angie
- Third Overall Heifer
Caitlin Schaub – Auglaize County
Champion % Simmental
Parents: Mike and Judy
- Fourth Overall Heifer
Kelsey Shope – Scioto County
Reserve Champion Angus
Parents: Roger and Kim
- Fifth Overall Heifer
Austin Hunker – Huron County
Res. Champion % Simmental
Parents: Roger and Laurie
Market animals
- Grand Champion Market Animal
Caden Jones – Allen County
Champion Div. 3 Crossbred
Parents: Trevor and Keri
- Reserve Grand Champion Market Animal
Carver Gostomsky – Darke County
Res. Champion Div. 3 Crossbred
Parents: Tony and Amy Jo
- Third Overall Market Animal
Elizabeth Heintz – Auglaize County
Champion Maine-Anjou
Parents: Christopher and Michelle
- Fourth Overall Market Animal
Brady Turnes – Perry County
Champion Div. 2 Crossbred
Parents: Brad and Erin
- Fifth Overall Market Animal
Delaney Jones – Allen County
Champion Chianina
Parents: Troy and Sara
Several other youth are recognized throughout the fair for their efforts. In the showmanship competitions, Samantha Wallace, Sandusky County, was selected as the Breeding Cattle Supreme Showman for both session 1 and 2. Tyler Michael, Montgomery County, was selected as the Market Beef Supreme Showman.
The Outstanding Breeding Beef Exhibitor and Outstanding Market Exhibitor awards are based on the exhibitor’s combined performance of skillathon, showmanship and class placing. The Outstanding Breeding Beef Exhibitor award recognizes the top three breeding exhibitors from either session before the selection of the champion breeding heifer and champion market animal. The Outstanding Market Exhibitor award recognizes an exhibitor in each age division, 9-18, and the top three are announced at the Sale of Champions on the last day of the fair.
Outstanding Breeding Beef Exhibitor
- 1st place
Morgan Love – Fairfield County
Age: 11
- 2nd place
Samantha Wallace – Sandusky County
Age: 16
- 3rd place
Carly Sanders – Highland County
Age: 10
Outstanding Market Exhibitor
- 1st place
Lance Brinksneader – Darke County
Age: 9
- 2nd place
Carly Sanders – Highland County
Age: 10
- 3rd place
Lori Millenbaugh – Crawford County
Age: 17
For complete beef results from the Ohio State Fair, be sure to watch for the Early Fall issue of the Ohio Cattleman.