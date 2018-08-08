London Reichert exhibits reserve champion lamb at the Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS – London Reichert, of New Weston, exhibited the Reserve Champion Brockle-Face Market Lamb at the 2018 Ohio State Fair.

London competed against 273 exhibitors with 745 market lambs to win this honor. Gene Winn, of Estancia, New Mexico, judged the July 25 competition.

Shroyer Show Stock and OSIA LEAD Council Booster Banner Program purchased London’s lamb for $975 at the Fair’s Market Lamb Show.

London is the daughter of Henry and Jodie Reichert and a member of the Grade A Kids 4-H Club.