Arcanum High School schedules meetings

ARCANUM – Arcanum High School will have a meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the Cafetorium.

This meeting will be only for parents and students in grades 10 through 12 who will be attending classes in the Arcanum High School building. Students that attend MVCTC, AVA and Gateway do not need to attend. This meeting will cover the use of Chromebooks, college/career topics and student expectations.

Arcanum High School will host the annual Freshman/New Student and Parent Orientation at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Cafetorium. All students new to Arcanum High School in grades nine through 12 and their parents are encouraged to attend this special program. The program will provide information on school procedures, academics, student schedules and activities. Students and parents may tour the building, find lockers and classrooms and will have the opportunity to ask questions of school staff.