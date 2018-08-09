Early morning motorcycle versus SUV accident leaves 1 critically injured

GREENVILLE – An early morning accident has left a male rider of a motorcycle critically injured.

At approximately 6 a.m. Thursday, emergency personnel from Greenville Township Fire and Rescue as well as deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 571 and Jaysville-St. Johns Road in reference to a motorcycle versus car injury accident.

It is believed a black Jeep Liberty stopped at the stop sign of Jaysville-St. Johns Road and had pulled out into the path of a motorcycle traveling westbound on State Route 571.

According to deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, due to CareFlight being unable to fly because of the heavy fog, a male rider of the motorcycle was transported from the scene by Greenville Township Rescue to Miami Valley Hospital for his injuries. No further information regarding the rider’s condition is available at this time.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

