Reservists help provide bicycles to children

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE – Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 655th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group’s 14th Intelligence Squadron donated their time to Bicycles for All on July 20 in Dayton.

The volunteers repaired four children’s bicycles, sorted through and recycled 1,400 pounds of scrap bicycle materials and cleared hundreds of square feet in warehouse space.

Founded in 2012, Bicycles for All is a nonprofit organization that operates exclusively through volunteers and donations to provide free or affordable bicycles, cycling accessories, bicycle repair and bicycle-related education to any child who needs or wants one through the Free Kids Bike program. Adult-sized bicycles are repaired and sold at a reduced price. The proceeds from the sale of adult bikes supports the Free Kids Bike program.

“It’s an awesome experience to give a child their new bike and see the look of excitement as they take that first ride,” said Master Sgt. Yankush,14 IS flight superintendent, who has been volunteering at Bicycles for All for more than two years. “We’re an all-volunteer service that crosses all demographics building local relationships and promoting healthy lifestyles through bicycles.”

Yankush has repaired and recycled several hundred bicycles that otherwise would have rusted away. Thanks to the collaboration of volunteers like him, bicycles are returned to the community in many ways helping foster a healthy lifestyle for children.

“Bicycles for All is more than just bicycles; it’s giving back to the community,” said Senior Airman Neary, 14 IS intelligence analyst.

Bicycles for All aims to be the leading resource for all bikers, whether they are young or old, experienced or learning. In order to continue to grow, Bicycles for All depends on donations of bicycles/cycling accessories, financial support from sponsors and volunteerism. Donations, sponsorships and adult bike sales help pay the rent and utilities for the warehouse and storefront. Volunteers keep the overhead costs to a minimum.

Those who would like to volunteer, donate or become a corporate sponsor should call 937-985-2004 or visit the shop at 201 E. 6th St. in downtown Dayton. The shop is open Monday and Wednesday nights, 6-9 p.m. (hours vary). Individuals also can like them on Facebook at BicyclesForAll to learn about upcoming events.