Darke County educators tour local manufacturers

DARKE COUNTY – Darke County Economic Development sponsored educator tours of BASF Corp., Ramco Electric Motors and Fram Group, one tour each month during summer break.

Educators from Darke County schools earned Continuing Education Units for participating in the tours. Employees from each facility shared a brief history of their company, information about their current products and/or customers and benefits of working there. The tours allow teachers to see modern manufacturing facilities, learn about the skills students need for success with local employers and gain an understanding of the career opportunities available.

“Our local manufacturers want to engage with our schools because there are great career opportunities locally that don’t require a four-year college degree. Our young people don’t have to leave Darke County for a good job with opportunities for training and advancement. Manufacturing tours help local educators see the opportunities first hand,” said Tamala Marley, workforce specialist with Darke County Economic Development.

Teachers can take the information they learn back to their students to help make lessons more relevant in the classroom.

At lunch following one tour a teacher said, “It is helpful to know specific skills the students may need on the job. When they question why they need to know a skill, I can tell the student the local employer that requires it.”