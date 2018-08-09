Garst Museum unveils Great Darke County Fair exhibit

GREENVILLE – Many Darke County families have fond memories of the Darke County Fair. Because the fair is an integral part of the county’s culture, the Garst Museum has documented the history of the Great Darke County Fair in its newest exhibit.

The exhibit is a photo collage of fair activities, entertainment, advertising, horse racing and much more. The fair has been a place to visit friends, show animals, ride the rides, eat the food and enjoy the entertainment. As the county seat, Greenville was selected for geographic reasons.

Over the years, the fair has grown into one of the premier county fairs in Ohio. Although much has changed over the years, the fair continues to be a summer highlight that brings people together from far and wide.

Marilyn Robbins and Nancy Stump were instrumental in collecting and documenting the artifacts in the exhibit. The Garst Museum thanked the donors that helped with this exhibit: Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust Fund, Ansonia Lumber, Darke County Historical Society’s Annual Fund, City of Greenville, Friends of Greenville Library, Doug Baker, Marilyn Robbins and Nancy Stump.

The Garst Museum is located at 205 N. Broadway, Greenville. For more information, visit www.garstmuseum.org, email information@garstmuseum.org or call 937-548-5250.