Arcanum Elementary plans kindergarten open house

ARCANUM – All parents of Arcanum kindergarten students for the 2018-19 school year are invited to attend a kindergarten open house on Aug. 21.

Parents can visit the kindergarten classrooms (rooms 112, 113, 114 and 115) from 6-7 p.m. They will have the opportunity to meet the teachers, ask questions, see the classrooms and visit the cafeteria. Students will have the opportunity to board and take a short ride on a bus at 6:15 or 6:45 p.m.

Families are welcome to drop off any school supplies they may have. Parents should bring their child’s school supplies labeled with their name in a plastic bag. Completed first day packet forms also should be returned at the open house.