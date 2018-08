ARCANUM – All parents of an Arcanum Elementary student for the 2018-19 school year are invited to attend the annual open house from 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 27.

Students will have the opportunity to meet the teachers, ask questions and visit classrooms. Parents should return first day packet forms in the elementary gym at this time. Families also are welcome to pay school fees and drop off any school supplies they may have.