Driver extricated from vehicle after accident

GREENVILLE – Emergency crews extricated a driver from his vehicle after a two-car accident with injuries Friday morning.

Greenville Township Fire and Rescue along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 118 and Horatio Harris Creek Road to an accident with injuries.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a silver Honda Accord, traveling westbound on Horatio-Harris Creek Road, failed to yield the right away to a silver Nissan Sentra, traveling southbound on State Route 118, causing a collision that resulted in both vehicles traveling off the right side of the roadway and the Nissan coming to rest on the edge of a corn field.

The male driver of the Nissan had to be extricated from his vehicle by Greenville Township Fire and rescue before being transported to Wayne Healthcare for his injuries. The female driver of the Honda was treated at the scene by Greenville Rescue and transported to Wayne. Both drivers were believed to be wearing their seat belts and are described as having minor injuries.

As crews were on scene of the accident with injuries a secondary accident occurred when a semitrailer crossing eastbound over State Route 118 on Horatio-Harris Creek Road struck low hanging wires from an already damaged utility pole from the initial accident. No injuries resulted from the secondary accident, however, State Route 118 had to be shut down to traffic as a result of the downed lines.

Both accidents currently remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

Emergency crews extricated a driver from his vehicle after a two-car accident with injuries Friday morning at the intersection of State Route 118 and Horatio Harris Creek Road. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate