GREENVILLE – The Greenville City School District Board of Education will have a special meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Troy Country Club, 1830 Peters Road, Troy. The purpose of the meeting is for strategic planning.

Greenville’s Board of Education also will have a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Anna Bier Civic Center in Memorial Hall, Greenville. The purpose of the meeting is to present any business that may come before the board.