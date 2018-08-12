Minor injuries suffered in Saturday night crash

DARKE COUNTY – Darke County Deputies along with Tri-Village Rescue and New Madison Fire Department were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 121 and U.S. 36 West on an accident with injury at approximately 10:35 p.m. Saturday.

Preliminary investigation revealed a silver 2002 Pontiac Grand Am, driven by Anna Bond, (20) of Bradford, was traveling west on U.S. 36 and stopped at the intersection of State Route 121. Bond failed to yield the right of way from the stop sign, traveling into the pathway of a red 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass driven by Allison Godown, (17) of Hollansburg, which was traveling north on State Route 121. The vehicles struck in a head-on collision.

Bond and Godown were treated and released at the scene by Tri-Village Rescue. There were three juvenile passengers in Godowns’s vehicle who also were treated and released by Tri-Village Rescue at the scene.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.