Darke County Common Pleas Court hears drug, assault cases

GREENVILLE — Darke County Common Pleas Court heard cases involving drugs and assault on a police officer on Friday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Bernando Morrow, 37, was sentenced on charges of aggravated possession of fentanyl, a fifth-degree felony. Fentanyl is a narcotic typically prescribed to treat severe pain and can cause respiratory distress and death when taken in high doses or combined with other substances, such as alcohol.

“The defendant has a fairly long criminal history, and I believe he has had some ups and downs with regard to substance abuse,” Darke County Assistant Prosecutor Deborah Quigley told the court.

Morrow’s previous criminal record includes charges for possession of crack cocaine and tampering with evidence.

Defense attorney David Rohrer countered by saying the defendant’s drug use since his arrest had been limited to marijuana, for which he will be pursuing a legal prescription in September when the state of Ohio’s Medical Marijuana Program is expected to become operational.

Morrow spoke on his own behalf, saying he was ready to leave his legal troubles behind him.

“I’m just gonna continue to strive to move forward from this point on, sir,” Morrow told Judge Hein.

Judge Hein cautioned the defendant that it would take more than just words to straighten out his life.

“You’re making progress,” Hein said, “but just saying no isn’t enough. You have to act no, and you have to do no. Words are just a start.”

Morrow was sentenced to 15 days in Darke County Jail with 15 days credit, as well as 60 months probation. Morrow also must complete 100 hours of community service.

Mary Davis, 35, of Union City, was sentenced on charges of assaulting a police officer, a fourth-degree felony, and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident in which police were called to investigate an altercation between Davis and her husband.

Defense attorney David Rohrer spoke enthusiastically on his client’s behalf.

“I’m very proud of Mary,” Rohrer said. “I’ve seen her go a couple different directions, and the direction she’s going right now is very positive. I have a lot of clients who just try to go through the motions and tell the court what they want to hear, so I’m always happy to see someone who really gets it.”

Davis served 110 days in Darke County Jail after being arrested in connection with these charges.

“I know that I did wrong before, and those 110 days have really changed my thinking,” Davis told the court.

Judge Hein advised Davis to avoid contact with her husband after being released.

“You have to figure out how to not play down to his level because you’re the one who pays the consequences for letting him push your buttons,” Hein said.

Davis was sentenced to 60 months probation and also must perform 100 hours of community service.

By Tony Baker abaker@dailyadvocate.com

By Tony Baker abaker@dailyadvocate.com

