Darke County WIC hosts Mommy & Me Shower

GREENVILLE – Children played while parents learned about the resources available to them at the Darke County WIC Program’s sixth annual Mommy & Me Shower on Friday in the Greenville City Park.

Approximately 50 to 60 people attended the annual celebration on Friday morning where pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers in Darke County could learn about the resources available in Darke County.

“If we can help just one family, we’re doing our job,” Deanna Schlarman of the Darke County WIC Program said. “I feel like one is perfect, but the more we can help is always better.”

CareSource, Greenville Fire Department, Greenville Township Rescue, Help Me Grow, Kids Learning Place, La Leche League of Darke County, Ohio State Extension Darke County, Pregnancy Help Center, Versailles Rotary Club, Wayne HealthCare, Worch Memorial Public Library and the YMCA of Darke County all had booths and displays for parents to learn about services offered to them and activities for children.

“I hope they get the outside resources, the services that are available to them in the community, and ways we are able to help them,” Schlarman said. “It’s always good to interact with people that are going through some of the same things that they’re going through so I think that’s really important as well.”

August in National Breastfeeding Awareness Month so this is an important time of year for Darke County WIC to spread its message.

“We really want to make sure that people are educate on breastfeeding and the support of breastfeeding,” Schlarman said. “You have to feed your baby. If they need fed, they need to eat. That’s very important, and we’re here to support them.”

The resources through Darke County WIC are available to mothers throughout the entire year. The organization has staff including three certified lactation counselors to help breastfeeding mothers. It also offers nursing products such as breast pumps and provides education and support.

Darke County WIC is located at 130 Martz St., Suite B, in Greenville. For more information, call 937-547-1776 or visit the Darke County WIC Facebook page.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4312. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

