GREENVILLE – Rest Haven will host a family picnic for all the residents and their families.

The annual event has been a huge success in the years past, and Rest Haven will continue the tradition again this year.

It will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Sept. 16 with dinner being served at 4:30 p.m.

Rest Haven will have Tish Shepard provide music and a large bounce house for all the kids to enjoy.