Wayne Lakes residents hear sewer proposal updates

WAYNE LAKES — State and county officials were on hand Monday evening at the Wayne Lakes Council meeting to provide an update and answer questions regarding the proposed sanitary sewer project for the village.

A 2015 study by the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission recommended the Village of Wayne Lakes should install a Grinder Pump collection system with necessary force mains to a new Mechanical Treatment Plant (Extended Aeration) facility stationed just outside of the village for approximately 320 users. The estimated cost of the project in total is $7.5 million.

Brice Schmitmeyer of Access Engineering said an engineering study still needs to be performed, itself estimated to cost between $30,000 to $35,000.

“Right now we’ve been hired to do the study, we haven’t been hired to do the design,” he said. “My goal would be to get the study done this year.”

He added he expected the design of the sewer project to be completed in 2019, with a potential target date of 2021 for project completion.

He also told residents there needs to be user fees collected before the project starts, to enable the village to build a funding cushion for the project, but that it is still too early in the process to provide an exact amount, although the 2015 study showed an estimated $50 to $82 monthly fee per household, based on three options.

Ken Heigel, assistant executive director with the Ohio Water Development Authority, told residents the key to successfully installing the system will be “maximizing the grant money.”

“We want to maximize all your grant money before we put a shovel in the ground,” he said, pointing to the various sources of grants and low-interest loans which will be explored.

He also advised residents and council they should refrain from using money from the village’s general fund and reiterated the need to begin collecting a sewer charge.

“We’re going to ask you to create a monthly sewer charge, to be put in an enterprise fund. Those funds are completely separate from your operating fund. You are never going to co-mingle this money,” Heigel said.

In other business, council agreed to accept the resignation of Councilman Mike Bland. Council hopes to fill the seat at its September meeting.

“If anyone is interested in taking the position, talk to one of your council people or myself,” Mayor Ellen Brown said.

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

