Steel Expressions is coming to St. Paul Lutheran Church

GREENVILLE – St. Paul Lutheran Church, 122 E. Fourth St., Greenville, announced the return of Steel Expressions for its Sunday morning service on Aug. 26 at a special 9:30 a.m. service.

Steel Expressions is a steel drum band based out of Arcanum. It was established in 1994 and continues today playing area fairs, churches, private parties and community events. The group is under the direction of Marta Wetzel.

The group will be the special music at St. Paul on Aug. 26 and will play such as favorites as “I’m a Believer,” “The Lord Bless You and Keep You,” “I’ll Fly Away” and many others.