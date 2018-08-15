Arcanum farmer Chase Powell appointed by Donald Trump to FSA Advisory Board

ARCANUM – Chase Powell, president of Huron Enterprises and operations manager for GOA II, LLC farms, has been appointed by the Trump administration to the Ohio Farm Service Agency Advisory Board.

The FSA Board is responsible for the oversight of farm programs, county committee operations, appeals, federal farm policy determinations and provides FSA program information to the general public and other agency stakeholders.

Powell farms with the Family GOA operations, which farms more than 2,000 acres in Darke, Miami and Montgomery counties.

“I am honored to be able to serve my community and state in this way,” Powell said. “Farming is one of the backbone industries of our state, and I look forward to serving the farm families of Ohio during my time on the board.”

Powell resides in Arcanum where he farms with his family and owns and operates several companies in the southwest Ohio region.