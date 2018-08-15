Rotary prepares lemon shake up stands for the Darke County Fair

DARKE COUNTY – Rotarians from the Greenville Chapter of Rotary International prepared for the opening of The Great Darke County Fair 2018 with the Rotary lemon shake up stands training taking place in lieu of their normally scheduled meeting on Tuesdays at noon.

“The lemon shake up stands are the primary fundraising source for us,” said Gavin Glasscoe, current president of Rotary. “This source of funds is a large part of our grant process and scholarships awards given each year. “

Almost 100 volunteers are needed to work the two lemon shake up stands. Brad Feldner of Manix Construction has been responsible for training and scheduling the members and volunteers needed to operate the trailers for more than four years.

“We can’t thank Brad enough along with our other members for their tireless work done before, during and after The Great Darke County Fair,” Glasscoe said.

Rotary is held at noon every Tuesday at the Brethren Retirement Community Chestnut Street Village Center. Those who are interested in becoming a Rotarian and their service to the community should contact Christy Bugher of the United Way or Roger M. Van Frank at the Darke County Park District for further information on becoming a Rotary member.