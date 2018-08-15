Shooters on target at the 1st Annie’s Memorial Shoot

NEW MADISON – Sixteen people ranging in age from 12 to 75 “learned to shoot like Annie” on Saturday.

Many had never held a gun or rifle while others looked to improve their skills. Participants learned about firearms and experienced hands-on practice at the firing range at the Darke County Fish and Game Club in New Madison.

This was the first “Annie’s Memorial Shoot” co-sponsored by the Annie Oakley Center Foundation and the Fish and Game Club. It was scheduled on Aug. 11 to coincide with Annie Oakley’s birthday on Aug. 13.

The day began with classroom instruction in firearm safety. Wearing protective eyewear and earwear provided by Fastenal, participants then practiced shooting on the range with rifles and handguns. Lots of cheers spurred each other on, and bullseyes were especially exciting.

Certified, experienced instructors Bruce Mikesell, Bill Wantz and Mike O’Neal volunteered their time.

Organizers of the event co-chaired by Brenda Ballengee for the Annie Oakley Center Foundation and Sharre Grubbs for the Fish and Game Club thanked the additional event donors: Ann’s Gifts, Annie Oakley Natural Perfumery (Ligonier, IN), Buffalo Wild Wings, Cope’s, Eikenberry’s IGA, Fastenal, Christy Gulley’s Girl Scout Troop No. 31223, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Subway along with the cooks, Terry and Ruth Leedom and Rod Saylor.