School starts on Aug. 28 for Ansonia students

ANSONIA – Ansonia Local Schools will begin the 2018-19 school year on Aug. 28.

An open house is scheduled for all students and their parents from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27.

The breakfast program will be available the week of Sept. 4. Students will have the opportunity to purchase breakfast before school. The breakfast will cost $1.45 with free/reduced prices available for students who qualify.

The lunch prices will be: $2.30 ($11.50 for a full week) for grades PK-4, $2.40 ($12 for a full week) for grades 5-12, $2.80 for adults, $0.55 for milk and $1.85 for ala carte sandwich.

Anyone with concerns about what their child purchases on a daily basis should call Paula Moody and ask for a lunch report.