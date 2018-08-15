Darke County Parks to host bats of Ohio event

DARKE COUNTY – Bat populations have seen dramatic declines over the past several years. Due to the impact White Nose Syndrome has had, some species have seen up to 98 percent winter hibernacula loss.

Darke County Parks is participating in the efforts to save these important ions of the ecosystem by participating in bat acoustic surveys and monitoring. Darke County Parks also has the most modern technology for detecting bat echolocation frequencies.

Community members can join an evening discovering the importance and status of the bats of Ohio and Darke County Parks’ role in monitoring local populations. Community members can join a park naturalist on Aug. 25 for the bats of Ohio program. The event will begin at Shawnee Prairie Preserve at 8 p.m. Guests should pre-register by calling the Nature Center at 548-0165.