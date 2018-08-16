Ansonia High School community blood drive is Aug. 29

ANSONIA – Ansonia High School will partner with Community Blood Center to host a combined back-to-school and community blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 29 in the gym, 600 E. Canal St., Ansonia, during the final week of the “Build a Better Blood Supply” summer campaign.

It’s a last chance to enter the drawing for a $5,000 home improvement gift card by registering to donate.

It’s both the first high school blood drive of the new school year and a community blood drive open to all eligible students, faculty, staff, parents and community members. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “We Are the Brave – We Are Blood Donors” T-shirt and automatically will be entered in the drawing for the gift card. Donors can schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Donors have until Sept. 1 to enter the “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing for a $5,000 home improvement gift card. (Donors must be age 18 by Sept. 1 to win). Eligible donors can enter a second time when they register for a second donation during the blood drive period. Official rules are available at www.givingblood.org.

CBC is honoring summer donors with the “We Are the Brave – We Are Blood Donors” T-shirt, a gift to everyone who registers to donate now through Sept. 1 at a CBC Donor Center or most CBC mobile blood drives.

Connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services at www.GivingBlood.org. Get fast and complete answers on how to donate, organize a blood drive or bring Community Blood Center’s education program to a school. Get all the updates in the CBC/CTS newsroom, find quick links to our social media pages or schedule an appointment to donate by connecting to www.DonorTime.com.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors also are asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch and blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (donors may have to weigh more, depending on their height) and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 25 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys.For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services, visit www.givingblood.org.