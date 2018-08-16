Archbishop Dennis Schnurr celebrates Mass at the Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics

MARIA STEIN – The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics held a Mass of Thanksgiving on Sunday for the donors who help make the ministry of the Shrine possible.

Archbishop Dennis Schnurr celebrated the Mass to recognize the donors who gifted at a specified level. The Mass was concelebrated by Rev. Jeffrey Kirch and assisted by Deacon Clif Perryman, who is also a Maria Stein Shrine board member.

“As God’s children, we trust that He will provide for us. Just as God has provided for the Shrine through the generous gifts of our donors,” said Diana Russell, director of fund development for the Shrine, “Every gift we receive, regardless of the size or nature, is vital to the operation of the Shrine. We simply cannot thank the families, business and other organizations who support our ministry enough.”

After the Mass, guests enjoyed refreshments and the special art exhibit in honor of St. Mother Teresa, located on the third floor of the Shrine and in the newly renovated Upper Room. The exhibit, which is from the Museum of Spiritual Art, will be on display at the Shrine through the end of the year.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein.

For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.