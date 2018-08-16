YMCA of Darke County to host diabetes education classes

GREENVILLE – The Darke County YMCA, in conjunction with Wayne Healthcare Foundation, the Greenville Rotary Club and local health professionals, will offer free diabetes education classes beginning Sept. 6.

The YMCA encourages residents of Darke County to be aware of their risk for prediabetes and type 2 diabetes and steps they can take to manage the disease once diagnosed. Currently, nearly 26 million Americans have diabetes and one in three (79 million) individuals have prediabetes, a condition in which blood glucose is elevated but not high enough for a diabetes diagnosis.

The nation’s struggle with obesity and type 2 diabetes is no surprise, but the amount of people with prediabetes is a growing issue that can be prevented or delayed with lifestyle changes such as healthy eating and physical activity. People with prediabetes are at risk for not only developing type 2 diabetes but cardiovascular diseases, stroke and other conditions.

“The YMCA of Darke County recognizes that changing one’s lifestyle can be daunting, so this course will give you the support and education to help you achieve success in preventing diabetes or to successfully manage the disease,” CEO Sam Casalano said.

The four-week course will provide participants with weekly education and support on a range of diabetes-related topics including diet and nutrition, exercise and making healthy choices.

Classes will begin Sept. 6 and run each Thursday through Sept. 27 from 6-7:15 p.m. There is no cost to participate. Call the Y at 548-3777 to register. Guests should feel free to bring a partner or friend as a support person. Classes will be held at the YMCA at 301 Wagner Ave., Greenville. Those who attend all four classes will receive a complimentary four-week adult membership to the Y.

“We are grateful to the Greenville Rotary Club and the Wayne Healthcare Foundation, as well as many other community individuals, for helping us provide the classes at no cost to participants,” Casalano said. “As a leading non-profit committed to youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, the Darke County YMCA is a community of diverse individuals from all walks of life supporting one another in meeting wellness goals.”

For more information about the YMCA or to register for the course, contact the YMCA at 937-548-3777 or visit www.ymcadarkecounty.org.