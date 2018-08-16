Greenville Class of 1956 to hold picnic Aug. 25

GREENVILLE – The Greenville High School Class of 1956 will hold its annual picnic at 3 p.m. Aug. 25 at the picnic tables located in the parking lot behind Maid-Rite.

A class picture will be taken promptly at 4 p.m. Class members are responsible for their own food. Judy Fitzgerald is bringing cookies, and water will be available.

Those who are interested in touring the new school building should report to the new school building shortly before 2 p.m. and a one-hour tour will be available. Because there are many reunions in the next couple weeks, this tour is available on Aug. 18 and on Aug. 25.

Contact Duane Shields at 937-548-3072 for additional information.