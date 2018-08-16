Catholic Adult Singles Club schedules September events

DARKE COUNTY – The Catholic Adult Singles Club has announced its activities for September.

The Catholic Adult Singles Club will visit The Winery at Versailles on Sept. 1, will go canoeing and have supper on Sept. 9 in West Milton, will play putt-putt golf and have supper on Sept. 16 in St. Marys and New Bremen, will go bowling and have supper on Sept. 23 in Coldwater and will go to the movies and supper on Sept. 30 in Piqua.

The Catholic Adults Singles Club enables its members to enjoy the company of fellow single adults through weekly activities and always is interested in meeting new people to join its group.

For more information about the Catholic Adults Singles Club or any of its activities, call Eileen Lamm at 419-678-8691.