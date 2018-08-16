Darke County Retired Teachers Association to meet in September

GREENVILLE – Darke County Retired Teachers Association’s September meeting/luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 20 in the Brick Room of the Brethren Retirement Community, Greenville.

Vickie Martin, clinical director of Greenville’s Recovery & Wellness Centers of Miami Valley, will have a presentation on programs available at the center. The cost of the lunch is $8 with checks payable to DCRTA. The menu will consist of homemade soup of the day, two cookies, chips and a box lunch of club croissant; club wrap with ham, turkey, cheese, bacon, tomato and lettuce or a chicken Caesar salad. Attendees should indicate their choice of luncheon item when they make a reservation.

Reservations must be made to Jean Kelly by Sept. 10. Kelly can be reached at 606 W. South St., Arcanum, 937-692-6248 or mjkelly@wor.rr.com.