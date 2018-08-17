Blood donors can win prizes at the Darke County Fair

GREENVILLE – Community Blood Center will celebrate its 10th annual “T-Shirt Day at the Great Darke County Fair” with extra flair from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The pot of gold at the end of the T-shirt rainbow will be a free family day at Kings Island.

The CBC tent returns to its familiar location near Gate 2. Donors are invited to stop by and register to win a variety of door prizes, including the grand prize of a “Family Fun Pack” of four tickets to Kings Island.

The tickets are good for regular operating hours through the remainder of the 2018 season. Entrants must be age 16 and older and must be a CBC blood donor to win.

CBC Darke County Account Representative Dana Puterbaugh has set the goal this year of 300 donors wearing CBC colors visiting the CBC tent for fun and photos on T-shirt Day.

“Help us reach our goal of 300 donors wearing CBC t-shirts or apparel on Wednesday at the Fair,” Puterbaugh said.

For more information, contact Puterbaugh at 937-997-2199 or dputerbaugh@cbccts.org.

Donors can connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services at www.GivingBlood.org. Individuals can get fast and complete answers on how to make their first donation, organize a blood drive or bring Community Blood Center’s education program to a school. People can get all the updates in the CBC/CTS newsroom, find quick links to Community Blood Center’s social media pages or schedule your an appointment to donate by connecting to www.DonorTime.com.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors also are asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch and blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (donors may have to weigh more, depending on their height) and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Donors can make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 25 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys.

For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services, visitwww.givingblood.org.