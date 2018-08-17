162nd Darke County Fair officially opens

GREENVILLE – The 162nd Darke County Fair opened Friday morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony concluding just seconds before raindrops started to fall at the fairgrounds.

Fair Manager Brian Rismiller and Fair Board President Dean Neff welcomed fairgoers to the start of the 2018 Fair. They were joined by Rep. Warren Davidson, the congressman from Ohio’s 8th District, which includes all of Darke County.

“Thank you and thank you all and the Fair Board that put the work in that’s going to make this place great for a quarter million people that are going to come see the Great Darke County Fair,” Davidson said. “It’s an honor to be able to be here and back in Ohio. It’s great to represent this great part of America, and if more of America was like this we wouldn’t have as many issues.”

Mora Menzie, the daughter of Sara and Jake Menzie of Arcanum, sang the national anthem during the flag raising and wowed the crowd gathered near the Gazebo.

“If that didn’t give you chills, I don’t know what will,” Rismiller said. “Wow. Amazing. Thank you. Thank you so very much.”

Prior to offering an opening prayer, Rev. Terry Haworth also took time to comment on the singing ability of the soon-to-be fifth grade student.

“That was absolutely wonderful,” Haworth said. “I just told Scott and Jim over there that girl has a future, doesn’t she? She sure does.”

The Fairboard also recognized Josh Macaroni of Primetime Amusements, which supplied more than 30 rides for this year’s Fair.

Darke County Chamber of Commerce President Sharon Deschambeau facilitated a ribbon cutting ceremony, which opened the 162nd annual Darke County Fair to visitors.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

