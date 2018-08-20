Big & Rich headline the Darke County Fair concert

Country duo Big & Rich headlined the 2018 Darke County Fair concert on Saturday night. The band, known for hits including “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)”, “Comin’ to Your City” and “Lost in This Moment” was joined by country star Tracy Lawrence as part of Sunday’s show. Big & Rich are popular performers at a number of county fairs across the country. This year alone, they are scheduled to appear at fairs in Iowa, Oregon, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Arizona.

