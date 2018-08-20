MVCTC welcomes students for 2018-19 school year

ENGLEWOOD – The Miami Valley Career Technology Center staff welcomed students for their 47th year of classes on Thursday.

MVCTC Superintendent Dr. Nick Weldy, staff and MVCTC student ambassadors greeted more than 1,000 junior students from 27 partner school districts enrolled for the 2018-19 school year.

MVCTC is offering career technical programs for 2018-19 in:

• Agriculture and livestock production

• Animal care management

• Architectural design

• Auto collision

• Auto services

• Automotive technology

• Aviation maintenance technician

• Biotechnology

• Business ownership

• Computer network engineering

• Computer repair and technical support

• Construction carpentry

• Cosmetology

• Criminal justice

• Culinary arts

• Dental assistant

• Diesel power technologies

• Digital design

• Early childhood education

• Electrical trades

• Firefighter/EMS

• Game programming and web applications

• Graphic commercial art

• Graphic commercial photography

• Health occupations

• Heating, ventilation and air conditioning

• Heavy equipment operator

• Hospitality services

• Media and video production

• Medical lab assisting

• Medical office management

• Natural resources management

• Precision machining

• Pre-nursing

• Retail agriculture services

• Robotics and automation

• Sports management and marketing

• Sports medicine

• Veterinary science

• Welding

Additionally, MVCTC is currently offering 23 satellite programs at 16 partner school district locations. On average, MVCTC serves more than 4,000 middle and high school students in the Miami Valley through the main campus, satellite programs and Youth Connections.

For more than 45 years, MVCTC has provided career technical education for 27 partner school districts encompassing five counties in Southwest Ohio. MVCTC is dedicated to providing in-demand workforce training for youth, adults and organizations in the Miami Valley.

For more information about MVCTC, visit www.mvctc.com.