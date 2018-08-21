Trees of Ohio event planned at Darke County Parks

DARKE COUNTY – Trees are all around, yet many do not know a maple from an oak.

As the leaves begin to change their color and drop for the season, the identification can become tricky.

Community members can join a naturalist at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 4 at Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Center for an informative program to learn how to identify a tree through its bark, leaf and growth patterns.

The workshop will finish by heading outside to practice the newly learned skill.

Registration is requested for this free event.

For questions about this or any other park district programs or to register for the class, call 548-0165.