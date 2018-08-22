Darke County Fair’s tractor pulls shortened due to rain

GREENVILLE – The Great Darke County Fair along with the National Tractor Pullers Association was set to hold three Grand National and two Regional National classes at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the grandstands.

Mother Nature had different ideas and, with a heavy dose of rain in the morning and then just before the event was scheduled to begin, delayed the event.

The track crew went to work, scraping, turning and disking … doing everything it could to get the water off the track and solid enough to run. Nearly one-and-a-half hours later, around 8:30 p.m., they started to run the first class 6,200 pound modified two-wheel-drive trucks.

The first three runs all required modifications to the sled taking account of the slippery track … and finally, official pulls began.

With six pulls completed the rains came again around 9:20 p.m., and the event was then called, terminating the class and the rest of the event.

The tractor pulls are fan favorite in Greenville and many were disappointed as they left the grandstand, but Mother Nature was ultimately in control of the evening.

The tractor pulls got started but then were rained out on Tuesday at the Darke County Fair. Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate