Greenville Public Library offers free access to online educational courses

GREENVILLE – Greenville Public Library now is offering cardholders free access to online educational courses from Lynda.com.

Now owned by LinkedIn, Lynda.com has been the leading provider of online learning content for 20 years. The service has more than 12,000 courses, ranging from computer programming to project management including instruction on various computer software, programming languages and business topics. The video courses are taught by industry experts and are designed for any skill level. Lynda.com also offers more than 50 learning paths to help users stay ahead in their current job or change careers.

“It’s free to patrons, so if you have an account with us all you need is your library card number and PIN,” said John Vehre, director at Greenville Public Library. “You can access Lynda.com inside or outside the library, from any device with an internet connection.”

Lynda.com courses are available for dozens of popular software and developer tools, including:

• Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Publisher, etc.)

• Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, In Design, etc.)

• Latest versions of popular operating systems such as Windows 10, iOS, Android and Linux

• Coding and markup languages such as C, Java, Python, Ruby, MySQL, HTML, CSS and PHP

In addition, Lynda.com offers courses on business topics and personal advancement, such as:

• Job hunting and résumé or cover letter writing

• Business skills, communication, marketing and leadership

• Data analysis, cloud computing and server management

• Creative arts including 3D animation, video editing, photography and more

“Providing Lynda.com is another way that we are supporting the local community and small businesses in our area,” Vehre said. “Whether you are a professional wanting to sharpen your skills, or an amateur starting from square one, Lynda.com can provide the instruction you need. And, it’s free with your library card.”

September is National Library Card Sign-up Month, but patrons don’t have to wait. They can sign up now for a Greenville Public Library card and start learning with Lynda.com.

For patrons needing assistance signing on and using Lynda.com, they can schedule an appointment with Warren Richards by calling the library at 937-548-3915 or emailing warren@greenville-publiclibrary.org.