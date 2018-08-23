New Paris man publishes novel

NEW PARIS — Matthew Klontz, of New Paris, Ohio, has announced publication of his novel “Chase on War Mountain.” It is the Wright State University grad’s first published book.

“This book is appropriate for teens to adults. If it was a movie, the book would probably receive a PG-13 rating,” said Klontz. “My hope is that readers will enjoy the interactions of the boys with the antagonist and that parents will be able to relate their feelings to the feelings of the parents in the book. I’m also hoping that readers will enjoy reading some history of that area of Appalachia.”

In the book, T.J. and Jimmy Lee are enjoying their last few weeks of summer vacation when, after going through a harrowing experience, they decide to search for an old moonshiner who at one time was known as the nastiest, most violent, and most evil man that ever roamed the hollers and mountains of Southern West Virginia. Deciding not to tell anyone about their plans, the boys soon find themselves in more trouble and danger than they could have ever imagined. Will anyone on earth be able to save them or will their desire for adventure lead them right over the edge?

Klontz, an English teacher by trade, said a visit to War, West Virginia, and the nearby town of Coalwood to learn about Homer Hickam and the Rocket Boys, main characters in the movie “October Sky,” led to him being inspired to write this story.

“I taught that book in my English classes and I wanted to give the students a more in-depth understanding of the real obstacles those young men faced in Appalachia,” he said. “Well, I fell in love with the area and it has always remained in my heart, so when I decided to write this book, I wanted to give a nice shout out to the War area. Unfortunately, McDowell County, where War is located, is one of the most economically depressed counties in the United States, so I wanted to bring something positive to that area.”

Klontz said he is already beginning research for a second book. He has an author page on Facebook and is hoping to have a book signing soon where people can purchase the book (saving shipping and handling costs) and have it personally autographed. His email is authormatthewklontz@gmail.com. The Amazon link to “Chase on War Mountain” is https://amzn.to/2Nf2qZc