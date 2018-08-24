2 vehicles pulled from cornfield after accident

GREENVILLE — An accident left two vehicles having to be pulled from a cornfield outside Greenville Thursday evening.

At approximately 6:15 p.m. Thursday, emergency crews from Greenville Township Fire and Rescue along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 121 and Children’s Home Bradford Road in reference to an accident with minor injuries.

Arriving crews found two vehicles off the the roadway at least 30 feet into a cornfield off the northeast corner of the intersection. According to deputies, a silver Chevy Sonic was eastbound on Children’s Home Bradford Road when it entered the roadway in front of a black Mercury Grand Marquis traveling northbound on State Route 121. The two vehicles collided, causing them to travel off the roadway before coming to rest in the field.

Both the female driver of the Chevy, who is believed to be at fault for the accident, and the male driver of the Mercury were examined on the scene for minor injuries by Greenville Rescue before refusing transport to the hospital.

The accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Two vehicles ended up in a cornfield near Greenville following an accident Thursday evening. The collision resulted in minor injuries to the two drivers.