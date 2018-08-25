Teen uninjured after rollover accident

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP – An area teen was found to be uninjured after losing control and rolling her vehicle.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Gettysburg Fire Department, Arcanum Rescue and deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the area of 7691 State Route 571 East in reference to a rollover accident with possible entrapment.

Arriving personnel found a vehicle on its side with a single occupant still inside unable to free herself.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a 17-year-old restrained female driver was heading westbound on State Route 571 East when she lost control of her vehicle. She went off the right side of the roadway, over-corrected and hit her brakes, causing the black Pontiac Vibe she was driving to roll. The vehicle is believed to have rolled once, hitting and damaging a mail box before coming to rest off the roadway in a ditch at the edge of a cornfield.

The driver had to be assisted from the vehicle, non-mechanically, by the Gettysburg Fire Department before being evaluated on the scene by Arcanum Rescue, ultimately refusing transport to the hospital.

Although speed is believed to play a factor in the rollover, the accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

