Greenville Municipal Jazz Band to feature Chelsea Whirledge

GREENVILLE – Music returns to the park with The Greenville Municipal Jazz Band as it performs the second of the Jazz and Pops in the Park concert on Sunday at the Marling Band Shell area of the Greenville City Park.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

This week the Greenville Municipal Jazz Band takes over the entertainment in the park by presenting an evening of jazz and pops music. Selections for the concert will include music from Buddy Rich, Aretha Franklin, Chicago and others. This Evening of Pops and Jazz Concert also will feature other great soloists and section features.

The guest artist for the evening will be Chelsea Whirledge. She has been a performer with the Municipal Bands for many years. Whirledge is the vocal music director for Greenville High School and director of the Wavaires. She will sing great songs with the Greenville Municipal Jazz Band such as “Blue Skies,” “Fever,” “Cry Me a River” and the Adele hit “Skyfall.”

Bench seating is available, and guests can bring their own chair or blanket to sit on and enjoy the show.