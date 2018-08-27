Versailles FFA to sponsor EMS/Firefighter Farm Safety Day

VERSAILLES – The Versailles FFA Chapter will sponsor the ninth biannual EMS/Firefighter Farm Safety Day in conjunction with the local Versailles and North Star Firefighters/EMS to educate Firefighters/EMS from Darke County and other counties on the current farm safety procedures that have been established.

This educational event, which includes three rotational sessions and speakers for those who participate, will be held on Sept. 29 beginning at the North Star Community Center (124 E. Star Road, Rossburg) at 8:30 a.m. and will transfer after lunch to Buschur Farms (14393 Johnson Road, New Weston). The event is planned to end at approximately 3:30 p.m. Six CEU credits will be given to those who participate.

To show appreciation to those who participate in the ninth biannual EMS/Firefighter Farm Safety Day by attending, there will be a free doughnuts and juice and lunch provided.

The participants will have the opportunity to hear from several guest speakers. These guest speakers include Sam Custer from the Darke OSU Extension Agent on the topic of ag chemicals beyond anhydrous ammonia, Darke County Hazmat, Justin Feltz with Weaver Brothers Eggs will address the modern structures of today’s livestock buildings, followed by Dr. Dee Jespen of OSU focusing on manure storage and the hazards associated.

In addition to the several guest speakers, there also will be three other hands on rotations provided. They include: a rollover/ entrapment scenario/ PTO shaft scenario, farm electric hazards and safety, and a hands-on demonstration of how modern agriculture equipment works, along with their safety concerns. One of the main key points that this Farm Safety Day intends to relay are common farm safety scenarios that local safety personnel may have to endure. All of the rotations are hands-on and educational.

This event is only limited to the first 100 participants. Guests should wear clothes appropriate for outside weather and no turnout gear is needed until at Buschur Farms. This event is free, but the deadline to register is Sept. 24. To RSVP, contact Dena Wuebker at 937-526-4427 ext. 3113 (Versailles High School number), 937-423-2369 (cell phone number after 3:05 p.m.) or by email at dena.wuebker@vtigers.org.