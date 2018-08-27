Versailles FFA to host fall harvest sale, farmers market

VERSAILLES – The Versailles FFA will host a harvest fall sale and farmers market on Sept. 22.

Stands that will place at the farmers market/fall harvest sale will include: FFA members Phillip and Nathan Grogean selling honey and creamed honey as part of their SAE; Elise and Elliott George selling pumpkins as part of their SAE; Versailles FFA member Shiloh Hess selling apple dumplings and cinnamon rolls; Joan Grilliot offering an assorted of homemade pies, cookies, cupcakes and breads; and Matt and Morgan Aultman of Aultman Farms selling pumpkins, gourds and mums.

Versailles FFA will have a stand featuring Downing Fruit Farm cider in gallon and half gallon containers as well as Downing Farm Apples and apple cider slushies. Other vendor stands will include: Thirty One by Kim Blanton, Party Times Mixes by Holly Rismiller, Mary Kay by Monica Goubeaux, LuLaRoe by Dawn Shimp and Tastefully Simple by Kristin Lewber.

Versailles FFA will have a lunch stand that will feature soup, sandwiches and baked goods to help support its trip to the national FFA convention and other FFA activities.

The market will begin at 8:30 a.m. and last until 1 p.m. at Versailles Schools, 280 Marker Road, Versailles, located in the Versailles Greenhouse and parking lot near the Versailles auditorium.

More vendors will be listed as they commitment to the activity.

Those who are interested in being a vendor at this event should contact Dena Wuebker by email at dena.wuebker@vtigers.org or by phone at 937-423-2369 for more information.