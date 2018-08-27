Ruth & Emerson Booher Advised Fund contributes to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County

VERSAILLES – The Ruth & Emerson Booher Advised Fund for Versailles, in conjunction with The Dayton Foundation, recently awarded a grant to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County.

The grant will be used for the Versailles Big Buddies after-school mentorship program. Big Buddies is a nine-month commitment in which high school students volunteer two times per month to mentor elementary students. During these meetings, high school students, under the supervision of Big Brothers Big Sisters staff, work with one or two children on educational and recreational activities. This year’s program will focus on “Mindfulness: Healthy Minds, Healthy Bodies.”

Last year, Big Brothers Big Sisters served 210 students younger than the age of 18 in their after-school Big Buddies programs throughout Shelby and Darke counties. High school mentoring programs have become a widespread component of many nationally affiliated Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies. Studies prove that children who spend time with a positive role model are more likely to become healthy, productive adults. This donation will allow Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County to expand and continue its Big Buddies program in Versailles.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a non-profit United Way member agency.

Anyone who would like to make a difference in the life of a child, either through volunteering or financial contribution, should contact the agency at 937-492-7611, 937-547-9622 or go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org for more information.