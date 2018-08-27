VFW Post 7262 supports Empowering programs

GREENVILLE – Greenville VFW Post 7262 Junior Vice Commander Don Dietrich presented a check to Bob Robinson, the program coordinator for Empowering Darke County Youth.

The donation will be used to help support Empowering’s after school program.

The presentation was made at the Coliseum at the Great Darke County Fair. The Post had T-shirts, hats and other memorabilia supporting the VFW efforts in the community. The VFW is a charitable organization that focuses on veterans and their families, as well as supporting its community. It offers a wide variety of events for its members as well as the public.

“We would like to thank the VFW for joining us in our mission to give children an opportunity to succeed academically,” Robinson said. “We are beginning our third year in our after school program, our second at the Greenville Elementary and Intermediate School campus. We had a waiting list last year; VFW Post 7262 is going to help us eliminate it this year.”

The Empowering Mission: Empowering Darke County Youth is a United Way partner agency, providing after school and summer tutoring programs to assist students in the areas of language arts and math with the goal of Strong Students for a Strong Community.