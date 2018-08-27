Greenville announces Tree Lottery winners

GREENVILLE — Per a random drawing held in the Municipal Building at noon Monday, 15 local residents were declared winners in the City of Greenville Tree Commission’s 2018 Tree Lottery: Larry Snider, Shirley Stockslager, Melody Puterbaugh, Heather Werner, Kelly VanDeCorift, A. Dwight Emmons, Gary Venenga, Patty Riegle, Charlene Mikesell, Roger Class, JoEllen Melling, Mindy Saylor, Kim Claudy, Sondra White and C.J. Jasenski.

Winners will receive official notification and instructions by regular mail.