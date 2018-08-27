Union City Public Library to host book sale

UNION CITY, Ind. – In response to numerous requests from the public to offer another book sale and have it for more than just one day, the Union City Public Library is hosting a mini book sale.

This sale will be held downstairs in the Children’s Area from 1-5 p.m. Sept. 7 and from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 8, held in conjunction with the annual Union City Arts Festival that weekend.

The Union City Public Library has boxes of children’s books, romance titles, mysteries, thrillers and more, and the library will pull randomly selected fresh boxes of books from storage to restock the tables as the sale continues.

Prices will be 25 cents per paperback, 50 cents per hardback or a bag or a box for $3.