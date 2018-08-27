Food Truck Rally in the Park set for Sunday

GREENVILLE – The next Food Truck Rally in the Park will be on Sunday.

The food truck rally will be held from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. The event will be held in the Greenville City Park, 610 E. Harmon Drive, in front of shelter No. 5 across from the horseshoe area.

The food trucks participating on this particular Sunday are McNasty’s, Pa’s Pork, Wildfire Pizza, Mike’s Family Concessions and Creme de la Creme Cakery.

There also will be free face painting for the kids. Guests also can come out and enjoy the Greenville Municipal Band for an evening concert starting at 7 p.m. located in the new band shell.