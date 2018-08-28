2018 OSU Farm Science Review slated for Sept. 18-20

LONDON — The Farm Science Review, one of the nation’s premier agricultural trade and education shows, will be held on Sept. 18 to 20 at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center in London, Ohio.

The exhibit area is now 20 acres larger, and improvements have been made so visitors can better access parking as well as the exhibits and other offerings at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center in London.

“We think these improvements will make a big difference to visitors,” Farm Science Review Manager Nick Zachrich said. “With close to 130,000 people coming to the show every year, we want to make it as safe and as easy as possible to enter and exit.”

Sponsored by The Ohio State University’s College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, the Farm Science Review offers landowners, farmers and conservationists the opportunity to learn about the latest agricultural innovations in research.

Advance sale tickets for the 2018 Farm Science Review can be purchased at your Ohio State University Extension, Darke County, office at 603 Wagner Ave., Greenville. All advance sale tickets are $7 each; ages 5 and younger are free. Gate tickets will be $10. The OSU Extension also has information at its office for the special needs vehicles.

“Visitors will be able to see over 4,000 product lines exhibited by 700 exhibitors,” Zachrich said.

Educators, specialists and faculty from CFAES will provide research-based information on issues from pest management to water quality. Field demonstrations will feature the most current technology and agricultural techniques.

Shuttle wagons will leave from the west end of the show site throughout the day to transport visitors to the Gwynne Conservation Area where there will be a focus on wildlife, woodland and aquatics educational opportunities, as well as a streambank protection installation.

Shuttle wagons also will take visitors to a variety of field demonstrations featuring different agronomic operations. Demonstrations include drainage installation, UAV’s (unmanned aerial vehicles), cornstalk baling and much more, Zachrich said.

Starting in late July, the digital directory for the Farm Science Review can be found on the website, Zachrich said. The digital directory is the online version of the app.

For more detailed information, visit the Darke County OSU Extension website at www.darke.osu.edu, the OSU Extension Darke County Facebook page or contact Sam Custer at 937-548-5215.