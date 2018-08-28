Dave Singer, Greg Pearson elected to Darke County Fair Board

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Agricultural Society will have two new members following Thursday’s Darke County Fair Board election.

Voters selected Dave Singer and Greg Pearson to be the two new Fair Board Governors. Singer received 306 votes while Pearson garnered 296 votes.

Current Governor James Zumbrink was reelected to a three-year term with 336 votes.

Brian Rismiller, a current governor also serving as fair manager, received 212 votes. He had served on the board for three terms.

Others running who did win included Heidi May (271 votes) and Amy Frantz (225 votes).

Cindy Riffle, a current governor, chose not to run for reelection after serving four terms on the board.

Board officers will be chosen at the board’s October meeting and will take their seats beginning at the November meeting.

The board meets every month on the first Wednesday in the board room in the office under the grandstand. Meetings are open to the public.

For more information, visit the Darke County Fair website at www.darkecountyfair.com.